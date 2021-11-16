Melbourne Cricket Ground to host 2022 T20 World Cup Final under the lights next November

Australia will head into next year's home T20 World Cup as defending champions

The 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia will run from October 16 to November 13 with the final held under the lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia will be defending champions as well as hosts having beaten neighbours New Zealand by eight wickets in the 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday evening.

The T20 World Cup was due to be held in Australia in 2020 but was pushed back two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Next year's T20 World Cup semi-finals will be held in Sydney and Adelaide, while seven cities will stage games in total, with Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart and Perth also hosting some of the 45 games.

Australia, New Zealand, England, Pakistan, India, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have qualified directly for the Super 12 stage.

Former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka will compete in the preliminary round alongside Scotland, Namibia and four qualifiers.

Australia Women won the T20 World Cup in 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of a record crowd of 86,174

The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the final of the most recent Women's T20 World Cup in early 2020, with a record crowd for a women's cricket match of 86,174 seeing Australia beat India by 85 runs to win the tournament for a fifth time in seven editions.

Australia has never previously staged the Men's T20 World Cup but the MCG has twice been the venue of the 50-over World Cup final, most recently in 2015 when the hosts defeated New Zealand in the final.

The ICC's head of events Chris Tetley, said: "Following the success of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and a two-year postponement, our sights are now firmly set on planning for the 2022 event.

"With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up, we eagerly await the culmination of the qualification process to see which other teams will join them."

The final four spots in the Men's T20 World Cup will be determined through two qualifying competitions - one in February and the other in May.