Pakistan and USA awarded major ICC cricket events as men's cycle revealed for 2024 to 2031

Pakistan will host the 2025 Champions Trophy, while USA will co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup with West Indies, the International Cricket Council has confirmed.

The news came as the ICC revealed eight men's global white-ball events between 2024 and 2031, with two 50-over World Cups, two Champions Trophy competitions and four T20 World Cups.

Pakistan will stage a global event for the first time since it co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka when it stages the Champions Trophy four years from now.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the 50-over Champions Trophy, having beaten India in the final of the previous competition in 2017, which was held in England.

The news that they have been awarded the 2025 version will be a big boost to Pakistan after New Zealand and England withdrew from tours to the country this year.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja: 'By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills'

"I am pleased to no end with the ICC's decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments," Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

"By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills."

USA, meanwhile, will host its first major tournament when it jointly holds the T20 World Cup with West Indies in three years' time.

England, Ireland and Scotland will jointly host the 2030 T20 World Cup.

"To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I'd like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders," ICC Chair Greg Barclay said in a statement.

"It's fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us.

"This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket nations and also reach new fans around the world."

The newly-announced tournaments will follow a T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November 2022 and then a 50-over World Cup in India held over the same period in 2023.

The ICC added that hosts for the women's and Under-19s events for the next cycle would be announced next year.

MEN'S ICC EVENTS BETWEEN 2024 & 2031

T20 World Cup

2024: USA and West Indies

2026: India and Sri Lanka

2028: Australia and New Zealand

2030: England, Ireland and Scotland

50-over World Cup

2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

2031: India and Bangladesh

ICC Champions Trophy

2025: Pakistan

2029: India