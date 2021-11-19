Pakistan rally to win opening Twenty20 clash against Bangladesh in Dhaka

Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz celebrate their win in the first Twenty20 against Bangladesh

Pakistan recovered from a precarious 24-4 to beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first of their three-match Twenty20 series.

The match was in the balance with three overs to go before Shadab Khan (21no off 10) and Mohammad Nawaz (18no off eight) hit two sixes each and Pakistan reached 132-6 in 19.2 overs, surpassing Bangladesh's 127-7.

Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah launched Pakistan's recovery with a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket, scoring 34 each.

They rallied the side after Pakistan had made a cautious start, which included the loss of Mohammad Rizwan for 11 and captain Babar Azam for seven.

Earlier, Bangladesh continued their recent poor form with the bat as Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali (3-23) triggered a collapse that left Bangladesh 40-4 in the ninth over.

Afif Hossain top-scored for the side with 36 and Mahedi Hasan was unbeaten on 30 to help the side get past 100, but Bangladesh have now lost six straight T20s.