West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano suffered 'no structural damage' after being hit on helmet vs Sri Lanka

West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano was taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet while fielding in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

A statement from the touring side said scans showed "no structural damage", but Solozano was admitted for observation.

The 26-year-old was fielding at short leg when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a short delivery from Roston Chase into the grill of the Windies opener's helmet.

Solozano immediately removed his helmet and lay down, surrounded by worried teammates and both the Sri Lankan batters at the Galle International Stadium as the team's physio sprinted on to the field.

He was then carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

"Jeremy Solozano's scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation," West Indies said in a statement.

Dimuth Karunaratne hit his 13th Test century for Sri Lanka on day one in Galle

Karunaratne went on to score his 13th Test century, finishing the day unbeaten on 132, and shared an unbroken stand of 97 with Dhananjaya de Silva (56no) as Sri Lanka reached 267-3 at stumps on day one.

Pathum Nissanka (56) also made a half-century as he and Karunaratne put on 139 for the first wicket after Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Two quick wickets for Chase (2-42) gave the Windies hope of a strong finish to the day but the hosts rallied through Karunaratne and Dhananjaya to put themselves in a good position heading into day two.