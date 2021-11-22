Alex Hales keeps Big Bash contract with Sydney Thunder after talks over painting face black

Alex Hales will play for Sydney Thunder after talks with the BBL franchise over photographs of him posing in black body paint

Alex Hales has kept his Big Bash contract with Sydney Thunder after holding talks with the franchise over the emergence of photographs showing him posing in black body paint.

Hales has denied Azeem Rafiq's allegations that he named his pet dog 'Kevin' as part of a racially derogatory joke involving other team-mates, but has also apologised for "reckless and foolish behaviour" relating to pictures of him from a 2009 fancy-dress party.

Hales insists that it was a misguided attempt to pay tribute to rap artist Tupac Shakur and the 32-year-old was invited to discuss inclusivity at greater length by Cricket New South Wales chief executive Lee Germon ahead of his overseas stint with Thunder next month.

"There is no place in cricket - or society - for racism or discrimination," said Germon.

"One of the hallmarks of Thunder Nation's success is the team embraces diversity, and is a club for all. If we really believe that we also must accept people who have made mistakes.

Hales apologised for attending a 2009 party in blackface, and says it was a tribute to his favourite musician Tupac Shakur

"I've spoken to Alex, I've watched his apology, and have no doubt he is remorseful for the photograph and the other errors of judgement he made as a young man. Alex appreciates that going by today's standards, people will question his judgement and actions and he's offered them a sincere apology.

"We want everyone who comes to a Sydney Thunder match to know it is a safe place; one of mutual respect for them and their families. Alex is aware he's in a position where he can drive that, and he's made it clear to me that he is determined to help."