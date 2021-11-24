Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya put hosts on track for first Test win

Spinner Ramesh Mendis has second-innings figures of 4-18 so far for Sri Lanka

West Indies collapsed to 18-6 in their second innings before ending day four of the first Test staring at defeat to Sri Lanka, in Galle.

Spin bowlers Ramesh Mendis (4-17) and Lasith Embuldeniya (2-18) wreaked havoc to leave the tourists on 52-6 at stumps after West Indies were set 348 runs to win.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne followed up his first-innings 147 with 83 before his side declared on 191-4, with Angelo Mathews 69 not out.

West Indies' second-innings collapse began when off-spinner Mendis trapped West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite lbw without scoring in the fourth over.

Mathews took a brilliant catch diving forward at mid-on to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood (9) off left-arm spinner Embuldeniya.

When Mendis bowled Jason Holder with the first ball he faced with a delivery that went straight on, the West Indies plummeted to 18-6.

Nkrumah Bonner (18 not out) and Joshua Da Silva (15 not out) shared an unbroken 34 run-stand for the seventh wicket when play closed early because of bad light.