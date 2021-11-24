Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya put hosts on track for first Test win
Spinners put skids under West Indies after Sri Lanka declare their second innings closed on 191-4, leaving the tourists an unlikely 348 runs to win; West Indies must bat out final day to draw the Test but Sri Lanka require just four wickets for victory
West Indies collapsed to 18-6 in their second innings before ending day four of the first Test staring at defeat to Sri Lanka, in Galle.
Spin bowlers Ramesh Mendis (4-17) and Lasith Embuldeniya (2-18) wreaked havoc to leave the tourists on 52-6 at stumps after West Indies were set 348 runs to win.
Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne followed up his first-innings 147 with 83 before his side declared on 191-4, with Angelo Mathews 69 not out.
West Indies' second-innings collapse began when off-spinner Mendis trapped West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite lbw without scoring in the fourth over.
Mathews took a brilliant catch diving forward at mid-on to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood (9) off left-arm spinner Embuldeniya.
When Mendis bowled Jason Holder with the first ball he faced with a delivery that went straight on, the West Indies plummeted to 18-6.
Nkrumah Bonner (18 not out) and Joshua Da Silva (15 not out) shared an unbroken 34 run-stand for the seventh wicket when play closed early because of bad light.