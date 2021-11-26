South Africa vs Netherlands: coronavirus fears put tour in doubt after first ODI is abandoned

South Africa's Kyle Verreynne drives through the off-side during his innings of 95 against Netherlands at SuperSport Park

Rain forced Friday's first ODI between South Africa and the Netherlands at Centurion to be abandoned.

The Dutch were 11-0 after two overs in reply to South Africa's 277-8 when play was halted.

The rest of the tour is in doubt, with the threat of harsh quarantine arrangements as Britain and countries in the European Union imposed travel bans following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa.

A joint statement said a decision on the rest of the tour would be made in 24 to 48 hours.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) are aware of news reports doing the rounds regarding the Netherlands tour to South Africa being cancelled or postponed," the statement read.

"Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend."

Kyle Verreynne fell five runs short of a maiden ODI century but helped South Africa recover from 24-2 as he featured in a 119-run partnership with Zubayr Hamza, who hit 56.

South Africa's total was vastly improved by a late cameo from Andile Phehlukwayo, who hit six sixes in a knock of 48 off 22 balls.

The second ODI between South Africa and Netherlands is currently scheduled to take place on Sunday; if it goes ahead, you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30am.