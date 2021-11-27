Perth Scorchers claim maiden WBBL title with 12-run victory over Adelaide Strikers in final

Perth Scorchers overcame Adelaide Strikers to win the WBBL for the first time

Perth Scorchers claimed their maiden Women's Big Bash League title with a 12-run win over Adelaide Strikers in the final at Optus Stadium.

Marizanne Kapp was the star for the Scorchers as a strong finish with the bat and an impressive start with the ball set them on their way to victory in front of a 15,511-strong crowd in Western Australia.

Captain Sophie Devine (35 from 33 balls) top-scored for the Scorchers but it was Kapp's unbeaten 31 from 23 balls late on that took Perth to an ultimately match-winning 146-5, with Alana King adding a valuable 14 not out from five balls.

The Strikers found themselves 12-2 early in the sixth over and despite Tahlia McGrath (36 from 29) and Laura Wolvaardt (25 from 28) putting on 65 for the third wicket, they were always behind the rate and, with the wickets starting to fall as they tried to catch up, eventually came up short on 134-6.

Having been put in to bat, Perth made a steady start through openers Devine and Beth Mooney (19 from 25) before a 52-run partnership was broken by McGrath (1-14) in the eighth over.

Devine was run out three overs later and while Heather Graham (23 from 20) made a useful contribution, hitting the only six of the innings, the Scorchers needed the late burst from Kapp and King to take them up to a competitive total.

It was a quick turnaround for Kapp, who then took the new ball and produced a miserly opening spell as she backed up a first over that cost just two with a maiden to quickly ramp up the pressure on the Strikers.

It told in the fifth over as Devine struck first ball, Katie Mack (6 from 13) caught at backward point, and went on to complete a wicket maiden before Taneale Peschel had Dane van Niekerk (6 from 13) caught down the legside from the first ball of the next thanks to a superb catch from Mooney behind the stumps.

The powerplay ended with Adelaide 16-2 but captain McGrath, assisted by Wolvaardt, gradually clawed the Strikers back into contention.

However, just as the nerves were beginning to show for the Scorchers, Peschel (2-23) returned and took the key wicket of McGrath in the 14th over and when Graham (2-30) removed Wolvaardt in the next, Perth were right back in control.

Kapp then accounted for Bridget Patterson (17 from 11) and although Madeline Penna did her best to keep Adelaide's hopes alive, hitting an unbeaten 30 from 21 balls, 22 from the last over proved a bridge too far and the Scorchers were left to celebrate as they got their hands on the WBBL trophy for the first time.