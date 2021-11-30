Pakistan complete eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in first Test as Abid Ali scores 91 in Chittagong

Abid Ali scored 224 runs for Pakistan in the first Test against Bangladesh, with 133 in the first innings and 91 in the second

Abid Ali fell nine runs short of a second consecutive century as Pakistan chased down a target of 202 to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Abid, who scored 133 in Pakistan's first innings, turned his overnight 56 into a score of 91 before being trapped lbw by Tigers spinner Taijul Islam with 31 runs required in Chittagong.

Abid's opening partnership with debutant Abdullah Shafique (73) had been extended from its overnight 109 to 151 when Shafique was the first man to be dismissed, falling lbw to another Bangladesh spinner, Mehedi Hasan.

Pakistan vs W Indies Live on

Azhar Ali (24no) and captain Babar Azam (13no) guided Pakistan to victory and the tourists will now be hoping to wrap up a series win in the second and final Test, in Dhaka, from Saturday.

Abid said: "Abdullah Shafique was making his debut, so we tried to stay on the crease, waited for bad balls and succeeded in putting those away.

"I had done well in domestic cricket and carried that positive mindset here, too. Abdullah played really well, I gave him more credit.

"I am a bit disappointed that I got out for 91 in the second innings but at the same time I am happy that we won the match."

After the conclusion of the Test series, Pakistan will return home for three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals against West Indies, games which will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket.