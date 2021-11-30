The Ashes: Fifth Test in Perth in doubt due to strict quarantine rules in Western Australia

Perth's hopes of hosting the fifth and final Ashes Test in January are in the balance after Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan reaffirmed his stance on quarantine rules and banned players' wives and girlfriends from making the trip.

McGowan said players and members of broadcast teams would have to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine ahead of the Perth Test, which is scheduled to start on January 14, five days after the conclusion of the fourth Test in Sydney.

McGowan said: "We have put in place very strict rules. So we've said to them, 'you need to have 14 days quarantine'. And that has to apply to all the broadcast staff, the cricket staff.

The 60,000 Optus Stadium in Perth is scheduled to host the fifth and final Ashes Test in January

"They can't just bring wives and girlfriends with them - same rules as we put in place for the AFL. It's up to them whether they want to adhere to those rules or not."

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has been touted as a potential replacement for Perth as the host for the fifth Test, with Shane Warne a supporter of that idea.

Now that the 5th #ashes test will not be played in Perth due to the Govt’s stringent quarantine regulations. My suggestion is that the 5th ashes test should be back at the MCG & played as a D/N test. So, traditional Boxing Day then Syd then back to MCG for a D/N match ! Agree ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 29, 2021

However, New South Wales minster for tourism Stuart Ayres said Sydney would be willing to host back-to-back Tests if necessary.

Ayres said; "We've said to Cricket Australia that we're here to help if they need it.

"I would love to see Perth host a Test match. That community over there has had to live behind a very closed border for a long time.

"They deserve to have some fantastic sporting content but if the West Australian government doesn't want that to happen, then NSW is ready to help Cricket Australia."

Speaking on the fifth Test possibly switching venues, England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler said: "I find it tiring to talk about it when you don't know.

"That's not for me to worry about at the minute. There's a week to go until the first Test here and all our energies are focused on that."