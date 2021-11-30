IPL 2022: Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali retained by teams but Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes among those let go

Jos Buttler will play for Rajasthan Royals again in the 2022 Indian Premier League

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are the only two England players to have been retained by their teams for the 2022 Indian Premier League season - with Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes among the high-profile players moving on.

Buttler has been kept on by Rajasthan Royals, for whom he scored 254 runs in seven innings in the opening portion of the Covid-interrupted 2021 campaign, including a maiden IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Moeen, meanwhile, has been retained by defending champions Chennai Super Kings after scoring 357 runs in 15 innings this year as well as making useful contributions with the ball.

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has departed Kolkata Knight Riders

England white-ball captain Morgan skippered Kolkata Knight Riders to the 2021 final but is not staying with his franchise, perhaps down to his lean form with the bat this season.

The 35-year-old managed just 133 runs in 16 innings an average of 11.08 and bagged four ducks along the way.

Players retained for 2022 IPL season CHENNNAI: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali KOLKATA: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer SUNRISERS: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj DELHI: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje RAJASTHAN: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal PUNJAB: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

Stokes and Jofra Archer missed most and all of Rajasthan's 2021 season respectively due to injury and have not been retained by the Royals, and neither has Liam Livingstone.

Other departures include Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers), Sam Curran (Chennai), Chris Jordan (Punjab Kings) and Sam Billings (Delhi Capitals).

Franchises were permitted to retain up to four players from their squads, with a maximum of three Indian players and no more than two overseas players eligible to fill those spots.

Moeen Ali will be looking for another impressive season with Chennai Super Kings

From Wednesday and up until December 25, the two new franchises for 2022 - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - can sign up to three players.

All teams will complete their squads at the auction, which is set to take place early next year.

Other notable exits from the existing teams on Tuesday saw Rashid Khan and David Warner leave Sunrisers, KL Rahul depart Punjab, and Hardik Pandya leave five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Rashid and Rahul were wanted by their respective teams but chose to go into the auction.