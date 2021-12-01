Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer buys franchise in new UAE T20 cricket league

Avram Glazer has bought a franchise in the new T20 cricket league in the United Arab Emirates.

Glazer, also an owner of 2020 Super Bowl winners Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has completed the acquisition in his role as chairman of private equity firm Lancer Capital.

Lancer Capital recently unsuccessfully bid for one of the two new teams in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

The UAE T20 League is a six-team competition sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board and will be held for the first time in February and March 2022.

Glazer said: "I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation. UAE T20 promises to be a world-class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates."

Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE T20 League chairman and vice-chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said: "I am very excited to welcome Mr Glazer to the UAE T20 Family.

"To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long-term perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League's business model and its value proposition to fans and its stakeholders, and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events."