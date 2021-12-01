BBC expects to work with Michael Vaughan again despite Ashes omission after Azeem Rafiq allegations

Michael Vaughan will not be part of the BBC's Ashes coverage this winter

The BBC expects to work with former England captain Michael Vaughan again despite him not being part of their Ashes coverage this winter.

Vaughan was implicated in allegations of racism made by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq, which the 47-year-old categorically denies.

After being stood down from his BBC radio show last month, Vaughan was subsequently left out of the corporation's team for the Ashes due to a potential "conflict of interest".

Vaughan, who remains part of the Fox Sports team covering the Ashes, apologised in an interview with BBC Breakfast for the pain Rafiq experienced.

On Wednesday the BBC confirmed Vaughan remained "on contract" and talks would continue over his return to air.

Vaughan has categorically denied he made racist comments at Yorkshire

A BBC spokesperson said in a statement: "We're in regular contact with Michael and have had positive conversations with him in recent days.

"Our contributors are required to talk about relevant issues, so Michael's involvement in a story of such significance means it's not possible for him to be part of our Ashes coverage or wider cricket coverage at the moment.

"We're pleased with how our conversations are going and expect to work with Michael again in the future. He remains on contract to the BBC."

Last week the England and Wales Cricket board published a 12-point, game-wide action plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

England managing director Ashley Giles revealed there had been lots of reflection from within the team's Ashes squad in the wake of the racism scandal.

Giles also warned cricket would "have a problem" in the fight against racism unless it gave people "second chances".