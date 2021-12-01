BT Sport will not use Michael Vaughan's commentary during Ashes but BBC expects to work with him again

BT Sport will not use Fox Sports commentary with Michael Vaughan during the Ashes but the BBC expects to work with former England captain again despite him not being part of their coverage this winter.

Vaughan was implicated in allegations of racism made by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq, which the 47-year-old categorically denies.

After being stood down from his BBC radio show last month, Vaughan was subsequently left out of the corporation's team for the Ashes due to a potential "conflict of interest".

Vaughan, who remains part of the Fox Sports team covering the Ashes, apologised in an interview with BBC Breakfast for the pain Rafiq experienced.

However, BT Sport will broadcast the series in the UK and are reviewing plans to take the Fox Sports commentary as it "would not be editorially appropriate" to include Vaughan as part of their coverage.

A BT Sport statement read: "As a result of Covid and travel restrictions BT Sport had made the decision to take our commentary feed from the Australian host broadcaster.

"The recent report presented to UK Parliament uncovering institutional racism within cricket and specifically Yorkshire County Cricket Club is extremely disappointing and a concern for all.

"Given these recent events and the controversy with the situation we have taken the decision that including Michael Vaughan within our Ashes coverage would not be editorially appropriate or fit with BT Sport's values.

"We are still finalising plans but we are assessing the option of taking a hybrid approach, using Fox commentary where possible with the aim of putting our own commentary team in place if necessary."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the BBC confirmed Vaughan remained "on contract" and talks would continue over his return to air.

Vaughan has categorically denied he made racist comments at Yorkshire

A BBC spokesperson said in a statement: "We're in regular contact with Michael and have had positive conversations with him in recent days.

"Our contributors are required to talk about relevant issues, so Michael's involvement in a story of such significance means it's not possible for him to be part of our Ashes coverage or wider cricket coverage at the moment.

"We're pleased with how our conversations are going and expect to work with Michael again in the future. He remains on contract to the BBC."

Last week the England and Wales Cricket board published a 12-point, game-wide action plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

England managing director Ashley Giles revealed there had been lots of reflection from within the team's Ashes squad in the wake of the racism scandal.

Giles also warned cricket would "have a problem" in the fight against racism unless it gave people "second chances".