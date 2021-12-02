England's Ben Stokes impresses with the ball in Ashes warm-up in Brisbane

Ben Stokes was in good form with the ball in England's warm-up match ahead of their Ashes campaign

Ben Stokes picked up two wickets as England's Ashes warm-up match belatedly got under way against England Lions in Brisbane.

The all-rounder, who has not featured in Test cricket since the tour of India ended in March, finished with 2-31 after sending down 12 overs as the Lions posted 226-4 at the Ian Healy Oval.

Rain had wiped out play throughout the first half of the scheduled four-day match, but England were finally able to gain some vital match practice after putting the Lions in to bat.

Stokes took the wickets of Zak Crawley, who top-scored with 45, and Chris Woakes for 13, while the other two fell to captain Joe Root and seamer Liam Norwell, who was included in the 13-man England side.

Spinner Jack Leach was given 18 overs when England's Ashes warm-up match against England Lions finally got under way

Norwell (1-17), who had Dan Lawrence caught behind for a single, was one of two uncapped players to feature in the England team, alongside fellow seamer Saqib Mahmood, who took 0-29.

Senior pacemen James Anderson and Stuart Broad opened the bowling, with Ollie Robinson as first change, but spinner Jack Leach was handed the heaviest workload of the day with 18 overs - a possible hint that he could be involved in next week's first Test at the Gabba.

Alex Lees (37), James Bracey (34) and Tom Abell (32) all made useful runs for the Lions before retiring, while Ollie Pope hit 27 and Ben Foakes was unbeaten on 22 at stumps.