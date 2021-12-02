Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva leads fightback against West Indies with unbeaten 153

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva raises his bat after completing his century against West Indies

Dhananjaya de Silva's unbeaten 153 edged Sri Lanka closer to a series victory against West Indies as they reached stumps on day four of the second Test with a commanding 279-run lead.

The 30-year-old all-rounder shared an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 107 with Lasith Embuldeniya to snatch the momentum away from the tourists, who were looking like favourites to win in Galle and level the series.

Sri Lanka began the day at 46-2, still trailing by three runs - and with the injured Angelo Mathews forced to bat down the order - but Dhananjaya added 78 for the fourth wicket with Pathum Nissanka (66).

Nissanka, who recorded his second half-century of the match, fell by lbw to Roston Chase (2-82) with the last ball before lunch and the spinner followed that up with the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal after the resumption.

Dhananjaya de Silva (L) and Lasith Embuldeniya shared a century partnership for the ninth wicket in Galle

Ramesh Mendis (25) helped to extend Sri Lanka's advantage above 150, but West Indies appeared to be in command when Kraigg Brathwaite had him caught in the deep and Veerasammy Permaul (3-100) prised out Suranga Lakmal and Mathews.

However, Embuldeniya joined Dhananjaya at 221-8 and proceeded to frustrate the visitors' bowling attack as his partner steadily stretched Sri Lanka's lead, registering his eighth Test century in the process.

Embuldeniya brought up the century partnership with a six back over Chase's head in the penultimate over of the day, with Sri Lanka advancing to 328-8 at the close.

The home side only need to draw to secure the series, having won the first Test, also at Galle, by 187 runs.