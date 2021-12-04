10 wickets in an innings! New Zealand's Ajaz Patel third bowler in Test cricket to achieve the feat

Ajaz Patel is the third bowler in Test history to take 10 wickets in an innings, after Anil Kumble and Jim Laker

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became the third bowler in Test history to take 10 wickets in an innings as he dismissed India in his birth city of Mumbai.

Left-armer Patel - who emigrated with his family as a child - matched the feat of India's Anil Kumble against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999 and England's Jim Laker against Australia at Old Trafford in 1956.

Patel's milestone moment came when India tailender Mohammed Siraj top-edged a slog-sweep to Rachin Ravindra on the second afternoon at Wankhede Stadium.

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

Patel finished with 10-119 from 47.5 overs as India were all out for 325 in 109.5 overs in their first innings.

The bowler's other victims included Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja for ducks, as well as top-scorer Mayank Agarwal (150) and namesake Axar Patel (52).

The 33-year-old picked up four wickets one day one - Shubman Gill (44) caught at slip, Pujara bowled, Kohli pinned lbw and Shreyas Iyer (18) caught behind - as India closed on 221-4.

Patel then snared the final six wickets on day two, starting when he had India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha (27) trapped lbw with a ball that skidded on in the first over of the morning.

Patel's wickets included Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin for ducks

Ashwin was out next delivery, bowled off stump by a beauty that spun just enough to pass the bat, as India slipped to 224-6.

Agarwal then departed shortly after reaching 150 for the third time in Tests as Patel had him caught behind to leave India 291-7 and the bowler sensing a 10-wicket haul.

Axar - who added 67 with Agarwal for the eighth wicket - become Patel's eighth victim when he was out leg before following a successful New Zealand review.

When Jayant Yadav (12) holed out to long-off, Patel was on the brink of history and there were then wild celebrations when the bowler dismissed Siraj to join the illustrious 10-wicket club.

'That's the most amazing thing I've ever seen' - Twitter reaction

Ajaz Patel,,,,10fer in an innings👏👏👏👏. That is the stuff of childhood dreams. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 4, 2021

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

Sensational! Just sensational!! To take all 10 wickets in a Test innings is the stuff dreams are made of. Take a bow, Ajaz Patel, you are in the elite company of Jim Laker and Anil kumble. And to do it in the city of your birth, wow!! pic.twitter.com/iA6biAC4gz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 4, 2021

10 wickets in an innings !! 😳 Truly amazing , well done Ajaz Patel 👏🏻👏🏻 — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) December 4, 2021

Wonderful wonderful achievement and such a beautiful story. Delighted for you #AjazPatel. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2021

That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel….what a phenomenal performance — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 4, 2021

Ajaz Patel

This will be remembered forever

47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/T3IZYYn8NZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2021

Who is Ajaz Patel?

- Left Mumbai for New Zealand as an eight-year-old

- Picked up 29 wickets in his first 10 Tests, including two five-wicket hauls

- Bagged 5-59 in the second innings of his debut Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018

- Batted out 23 deliveries in the first Test against India to help New Zealand earn a draw