Pakistan complete series sweep over Bangladesh with innings victory in Second Test

Pakistan secured a 2-0 victory in the two-Test series

Pakistan claimed 13 wickets on the final day to win the second Test against Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs and complete a 2-0 series sweep.

The visitors posted 300-4 before declaring their first innings in the weather-bedevilled contest, during which only 215 overs could be bowled at Mirpur's Shere Bangla Stadium.

Their bowlers, led by spinner Sajid Khan, injected fresh excitement in the contest by reducing Bangladesh to 76-7 going into the final day, with the hosts eventually bundled out for 87 and forced to follow on.

Bangladesh were all out for 205 in their second innings, with their improved batting display - highlighted by Shakib Al Hasan (63) not enough to avoid a resounding defeat.

Sajid, who claimed eight wickets in the first innings, finished with a career-best match haul of 12-128 to claim the man of the match award.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who top-scored for his side with 76, also picked up his maiden Test wicket when he trapped Mehidy Hasan lbw.

"Even though we lost time to rain, our mindset was to dominate. And the way Sajid bowled, that brought us into the game and gave us momentum," Babar said after the match.

"The ground staff prepared the wicket very well and covered the ground and ensured we got enough time for the result. I really appreciate their efforts."