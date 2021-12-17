Women's Ashes: England include Charlie Dean after impressive start to international career

Charlie Dean has taken 10 wickets in five ODIs for England so far

Charlie Dean has been rewarded for an impressive start to her international career with a place in England's 17-strong Women's Ashes squad.

The off-spinner, 20, picked up 10 wickets in five ODIs at home to New Zealand in September, with a best of 4-35 in Worcester, having earned her maiden call-up following impressive displays for Southern Vipers in domestic cricket and London Spirit in The Hundred.

England will be looking to win the Ashes for the first time since 2014 having lost the previous two series on home soil, in 2015 and 2019, and drawing in Australia in 2017.

England Women's Ashes squad Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver , Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill , Danni Wyatt

This winter's series begins with the Test match from January 26, before three T20 internationals on February 4, 6 and 10 and three one-day internationals on February 12, 15 and 18.

England will also take an additional 12 players to Australia as part of an A squad, with the option to call up players from the A team into the full Ashes squad if required.

Alice Capsey, who scored a fifty at Lord's at the age of 16 during the inaugural edition of The Hundred this summer, is part of the A squad, alongside Lauren Bell and Issy Wong.

England Women's A Squad Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Issy Wong

England Women A will take on Australia A in 50-over and 20-over fixtures and also play the senior England Women's team in a number of internal warm-up matches.

Keightley: We have competition for places

England head coach Lisa Keightley said: "It's always exciting to head to Australia to take on the challenge of winning the Ashes and we're really looking forward to going out there and making some memories as a team

"This is the first time we've taken an England Women's A squad alongside the senior team, which is a big step forward for us.

Alice Capsey, 17, is in the England A squad for the trip to Australia this winter

"It gives us great depth and provides so much competition for places. It's also an invaluable development opportunity for those players pushing for senior selection.

"Similarly, it's also a good chance to get more 50-over cricket under our belts ahead of our defence of the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand [in March and April].

"We've got a nice blend of experienced pros and youngsters, and it's a trip we've been preparing for since the end of our summer. A multi-format series is a great test of all our skills, and we can't wait to get out there.

Knight: Dean is a canny bowler

England captain Heather Knight, who played with Dean at London Spirit during The Hundred, believes the young spinner has the skills and the smarts to be successful in Australia.

Knight says Dean (right) has the skills to play in all formats

Knight said: "She really impressed me. Her nous probably impressed me the most and she is a canny bowler. It's not just having the skills, she knows when to use them.

"When I thought we had a real player on our hands was when she bowled pressure overs at Worcester and I think she will be good in Australia.

"She gets a lot of overspin and drop, which sometimes you need in Australia when it's not turning sideways. You need that movement in the air to deceive and she has that.

"She hasn't played any red-ball cricket but she has the skills to be successful in all formats."