The Ashes: England head coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Test after family member tests positive for Covid-19

Chris Silverwood must isolate for 10 days in Melbourne

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Silverwood must isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne after the positive case was returned following the latest round of PCR tests among the touring party.

The fourth Test starts in Sydney on January 5, with Australia having already retained the Ashes after taking a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

England have recorded seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - since a PCR testing regime was implemented on December 27, during the third Test match.

The three other England coaching staff members currently isolating and unable to make the trip to Sydney along with Silverwood are bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel and fitness consultant Darren Veness.

The tourists will have a fourth round of PCR tests on Thursday, before both teams are due to fly to Sydney on a chartered flight on Friday morning.

England have now lost nine and won just one of their previous 12 Test matches, with Silverwood coming under increased scrutiny as head coach and national selector.