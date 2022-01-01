England Women cricket fixtures for 2022: Dates for Ashes, World Cup and Commonwealth Games
England will play Australia across Test, T20 and ODI cricket in the Women's Ashes; then it is off to New Zealand for the 50-over World Cup as they look to defend the title they won in 2017; Heather Knight's side return home for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and August
Last Updated: 30/12/21 1:52pm
A look at England Women's confirmed cricket fixtures for 2022.
Correct as of December 30, 2021:
Vs Australia (Women's Ashes)
- Test match (Canberra) - January 27-30
- First T20 international (Sydney) - February 4
- Second T20 international (Sydney) - February 6
- Third T20 international (Adelaide) - February 10
- First one-day international (Adelaide) - February 13
- Second one-day international (Melbourne) - February 16
- Third one-day international (Melbourne) - February 19
Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand
- vs Australia (Hamilton) - March 5 - live on Sky Sports
- vs West Indies (Dunedin) - March 8 - live on Sky Sports
- vs South Africa (Tauranga) - March 14 - live on Sky Sports
- vs India (Tauranga) - March 16 - live on Sky Sports
- vs New Zealand (Auckland) - March 19 - live on Sky Sports
- vs Pakistan (Christchurch) - March 24 - live on Sky Sports
- vs Bangladesh (Wellington) - March 26 - live on Sky Sports
- The World Cup semi-finals will be played on March 30 and 31, with the final on April 3
Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (T20 format, all games at Edgbaston)
- vs qualifier - July 30
- vs South Africa - August 2
- vs New Zealand - August 4
- The Commonwealth Games semi-finals will be played on August 6 with the bronze-medal match and final taking place on August 7