England Women cricket fixtures for 2022: Dates for Ashes, World Cup and Commonwealth Games

England will play Australia across Test, T20 and ODI cricket in the Women's Ashes; then it is off to New Zealand for the 50-over World Cup as they look to defend the title they won in 2017; Heather Knight's side return home for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and August

Last Updated: 30/12/21 1:52pm

England captain Heather Knight is seeking Ashes, World Cup and Commonwealth Games glory in 2022
A look at England Women's confirmed cricket fixtures for 2022.

Correct as of December 30, 2021:

Vs Australia (Women's Ashes)

- Test match (Canberra) - January 27-30

- First T20 international (Sydney) - February 4

- Second T20 international (Sydney) - February 6

- Third T20 international (Adelaide) - February 10

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone is the top-ranked bowler in T20 international cricket
- First one-day international (Adelaide) - February 13

- Second one-day international (Melbourne) - February 16

- Third one-day international (Melbourne) - February 19

Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand

- vs Australia (Hamilton) - March 5 - live on Sky Sports

- vs West Indies (Dunedin) - March 8 - live on Sky Sports

- vs South Africa (Tauranga) - March 14 - live on Sky Sports

- vs India (Tauranga) - March 16 - live on Sky Sports

England Women beat India in a thriller at Lord's to win the 2017 50-over World Cup
- vs New Zealand (Auckland) - March 19 - live on Sky Sports

- vs Pakistan (Christchurch) - March 24 - live on Sky Sports

- vs Bangladesh (Wellington) - March 26 - live on Sky Sports

- The World Cup semi-finals will be played on March 30 and 31, with the final on April 3

Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (T20 format, all games at Edgbaston)

- vs qualifier - July 30

- vs South Africa - August 2

- vs New Zealand - August 4

- The Commonwealth Games semi-finals will be played on August 6 with the bronze-medal match and final taking place on August 7

