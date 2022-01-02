Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood and James Vince among England players recalled early from Big Bash League

James Vince is among the group of England players returning early from the Big Bash League

The ECB has summoned home six England T20 squad members ahead of their tour of the West Indies later in January, cutting short their campaigns in the Big Bash League.

Sam Billings and Saqib Mahmood (Sydney Thunder), George Garton (Adelaide Strikers), Chris Jordan (who has already returned home), James Vince (Sydney Sixers), Tymal Mills (Perth Scorchers) and Reece Topley (Melbourne Renegades) have been named in the 16-man squad to play in the series against the West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The squad members have been asked to return home by January 7 and enter quarantine before flying out to the Caribbean on the 15th ahead of the five-match series which will run from the 22nd to the 30th.

Billings has been in good form for Thunder and smashed 67 from 35 balls to end Perth Scorchers' six-match winning streak in the BBL last week.

Sunday's clash with Adelaide Strikers will be Billings' and Mahmood's final games for Thunder while Garton was named an X-factor sub for the Strikers for the same game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Billings smashed 67 from 35 balls as Sydney Thunder ended Perth Scorchers' six-match winning streak in the Big Bash League Sam Billings smashed 67 from 35 balls as Sydney Thunder ended Perth Scorchers' six-match winning streak in the Big Bash League

England's Tymal Mills has played for Perth Scorchers in the BBL this season

Mills took three wickets on Sunday as he signed off with Perth Scorchers beating Melbourne Stars by 50 runs.

As well as the series with England, the Windies will also face Ireland in three one-day internationals in Jamaica from January 8 before a single T20 international on January 16.

Kieron Pollard will captain the side, which was announced on Friday, in a team that does not include veteran Chris Gayle, but the West Indies said they will "suitably honour" the long-serving batter.

Jofra Archer will miss out for England with the 26-year-old suffering from an elbow problem which will rule him out until the summer.

Kieron Pollard will skipper the West Indies later in January

England T20 squad to face West Indies: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire).

West Indies T20 squad to face Ireland and England: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice captain), Fabian Allen (England only), Darren Bravo (England only), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akel Hosein, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Covid-19 reserves: Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Devon Thomas.