England bowler Stuart Broad will not rush decision on Test future after 'very disappointing' Ashes

Stuart Broad will not make a "spur-of-the-moment call" on his England Test future after a "very disappointing" Ashes campaign in Australia.

Broad, who turns 36 in June, has featured in just one of the three Tests so far - the 275-run defeat in the pink-ball second game in Adelaide.

England are playing for pride in the final two Tests in Sydney and Hobart having tumbled 3-0 down in the series and will then have a break from the red-ball game until a three-match series in the West Indies in March.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Broad said: "Only playing once has made this a very disappointing trip - one that has not met my personal expectations.

Broad played in Adelaide but was left out for the first Test in Brisbane and the third game in Melbourne

"There is a long time between now and the tour of the Caribbean in March and I have never been one to make emotional decisions. So I'm not going to make any spur of the moment calls on my future.

"Has it affected my hunger to play Test cricket? No. I must be ready for my next opportunity, whether that be in Sydney, Hobart or beyond.

"I feel fit, I've come back from the calf injury feeling strong and I'm taking wickets in the nets. That's all I can do given the lack of tour games and the tight schedule."

England's preparations for the Sydney Test have been hit by Covid-19, with head coach Chris Silverwood, fast bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin coach Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning specialist Darren Veness all isolating.

Broad will turn 36 in June

Broad added: "This tour has taken its toll on all of us. Without sounding like I'm making excuses, we may be at the end of our mental tether with Covid.

"We are the only team that has played solid international cricket throughout the pandemic and our multi-format guys had already done 50 days in a bubble before they turned up here.

"We spent day two of the Boxing Day Test match testing for Covid and having guys moving out of their hotel rooms, away from their families, so they were no longer classed as close contacts.

"When you are faffing about with external stuff like that, it drags your focus away from where it needs to be.

"Now, preparation for the fourth Test is taking place with no head coach, no bowling coach, no spin coach, and no fitness coach in position. Both the energy and the mood in the camp is low.

England coach Chris Silverwood will miss the Sydney Test due to Covid isolation

"Unfortunately our displays have reflected our preparation."