Women's Ashes: England's series in Australia brought forward a week due to World Cup quarantine

England captain Heather Knight is looking to lead England to a first Ashes series victory since 2014

The Women's Ashes has been brought forward a week to allow England and Australia to quarantine ahead of the World Cup.

A 10-day mandatory quarantine is required ahead of the 50-over World Cup, which takes place in New Zealand from March 4.

The multi-format Ashes series was due to begin with the Test match in Canberra on January 27 but the contest will now start on January 20 with the first of three T20 internationals.

The second and third T20s will take place on January 22 and 23 respectively, before the Test match is played in its original date from January 27 to 30.

The Ashes will then conclude with the three one-day internationals on February 3, 6 and 8.

Australia are holders of the Women's Ashes having won two and drawn one of the last three series, with England's previous victory coming back in in 2014, in Australia.

Women's Ashes fixtures

Jan 20: 1st T20 (Adelaide)

Jan 22: 2nd T20 (Adelaide)

Jan 23: 3rd T20 (Adelaide)

Jan 27-30: Test Match (Canberra)

Feb 3: 1st ODI (Canberra)

Feb 6: 2nd ODI (Melbourne)

Feb 8: 3rd ODI (Melbourne)