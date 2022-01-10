West Indies vs Ireland: Second ODI postponed amid Covid-19 outbreak in Irish camp

Ireland have suffered a Covid outbreak during their tour of the West Indies

Ireland's second one-day international against the West Indies has been postponed after further positive coronavirus tests within the Irish camp.

Five members of the touring party are currently in isolation under the supervision of medical staff ahead of Tuesday's planned fixture at Sabina Park.

A joint statement from Cricket Ireland and Cricket West Indies issued on Monday evening read: "Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) issued a joint statement after two further positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing, and two players being ruled out due to injury, resulting in Ireland having a severely depleted squad.

"The second CG Insurance one-day international scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed.

"CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed.

"The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive Covid-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible."

The Ireland squad headed for Jamaica at the end of last month after their one-day international series against the United States had been cut short following a Covid outbreak.

The West Indies won the first of the three scheduled ODIs by 24 runs on Saturday. The sides are also set to contest a T20 international following the ODI series.