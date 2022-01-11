Ryan Sidebottom apologises for 'poor choice of words' regarding Yorkshire racism scandal after Azeem Rafiq response

Yorkshire interim coach Ryan Sidebottom has apologised for using "a poor choice of words" when discussing the racism scandal at the club on Sky Sports.

Former Yorkshire and England bowler Sidebottom joined Yorkshire's coaching staff last week on an interim basis to work under new director of cricket Darren Gough.

Former player Azeem Rafiq's racism allegations led to the resignations of chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur, while 16 members of staff, including director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first-team coach Andrew Gale, were sacked.

Sidebottom told Sky Sports News on Monday: "It's been tough viewing, tough listening, seeing social media. It's been very difficult for lots of reasons for a lot of people.

"Let's try and forget about it. There's no room for racism in any walk of life and hopefully now we can move forward, sort things out, do the right thing and get Yorkshire back firing on all cylinders.

"But it's been a tough couple of months hasn't it for Yorkshire and everyone at the club."

Rafiq, who alleged he had been the victim of racism and harassment during two spells at Headingley as a player, criticised Sidebottom's comments in a social media post.

He responded to a video of Sidebottom's interview on Twitter and said: "Let's definitely not just 'Forget it' Learn from it and make things better. Wish it was that easy just to forget it and pretend nothing happened."

Sidebottom later posted an apology on Twitter, saying: "I'm truly sorry for any offence caused earlier by my words on @skysportsnews @SkyCricket.

"We should never forget, we must learn. I never meant to say forget. My choice of words were wrong, and an honest mistake. Here's what I meant.

"I disagree wholeheartedly with discrimination and fully support all investigations and actions surrounding any racial abuse at Yorkshire CCC.

"In my interview with Sky Sports News I used the word 'forget'. This is not what I meant.

"I didn't mean that the situation should be forgotten about, on the contrary, it must never be forgotten. It was a poor choice of words.

"It is crucial that the club, and sport as a whole, learns and adapts to create a truly inclusive environment for all, at all levels.

"I apologise for any offence caused. I am now focused on supporting the playing group at Yorkshire CCC on the pitch."

Rafiq, when asked on Twitter by a member of the general public, also claimed he had reached out to Sidebottom privately before his public response, but had been "ignored".

You sure I maybe didn’t do that first ? https://t.co/pBHk02MTDv — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) January 11, 2022

It was completely ignored



Just like I had been for over 4 years while trying to talk about it in the past



👍🏽 https://t.co/V1lSw8kVHw — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) January 11, 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board's investigation into Rafiq's allegations Yorkshire's handling of the case is on-going.