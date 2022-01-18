Women's Ashes: England feeling calmer with Covid rules eased, says all-rounder Nat Sciver

Nat Sciver and England begin their Women's Ashes campaign in Adelaide on Thursday

All-rounder Nat Sciver says England's players are feeling "a bit more calm" ahead of the Women's Ashes series now that there has been an easing in Covid-19 rules.

Skipper Heather Knight revealed last week that her side were unable to dine together in Australia, even outside, but vice-captain Sciver told reporters on Tuesday that policy had now changed, with players permitted to eat outside in groups of up to four.

England - who have a member of support staff isolating in Canberra after testing positive for Covid-19 - begin their bid to regain the Ashes with the first T20 international in Adelaide on Thursday (starts 8.10am GMT).

Speaking after England's first in-person team meeting, Sciver said: "I think everyone is feeling a bit more calm, whereas last week everyone was frustrated with the rules we have had to adhere to.

"There was a change of rules we were able to agree on and the medical staff were happy for us to operate with. We can be a bit more together now.

"The unknown was stressing people out a lot. Now people are a lot more relaxed. I think everyone has now taken a breath.

Sciver (centre) says it will be difficult keeping mentally fresh during the Women's Ashes

"We don't have to distance between our group but we are still distanced from the opposition and the public, which is very important."

Sciver admits it will still be tough to remain "mentally fresh" with England playing Australia in three T20s, a standalone Test match and three one-day internationals in the space of 20 days, all while living under Covid regulations.

"I know the role I have to play is very important," said Sciver, who could be crucial with bat and ball as England look to win an Ashes series for the first time since 2014.

"I know there is hard work coming up and that I am probably going to be very sore. I guess that's where the fitness and gym-strength work and being on it with your recovery comes in.

"Keeping physically fresh will take care of itself, keeping mentally fresh will be a bit more of a challenge.

Sciver (right) took three wickets and scored 71 during a 35-over-a-side warm-up match against England A on Saturday

"Being together, being a group, is why we love touring. Being away from your home and your family is hard but just being able to go to someone's room makes such a big difference.

"That is one of the rules that changed for us as we're now Covid secure. We can mingle some more in smaller groups."

England are being shadowed by an A squad in Australia, which includes the likes of Alice Capsey, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong and Eve Jones.

The second string beat the senior team in two T20 warm-up matches on Sunday, which Sciver says shows the depth in the England ranks.

We spend a lot more time together than the Aussies do. Their state teams and training are very good so they are not together all the time. That’s where we have our strength. We know when each other is struggling or going well and can hopefully bring people along if they need help. Nat Sciver

She added: "We know our A side has a lot of talent. The domestic competition at home has been really important for their development. They have been able to train for two winters now, which is pretty unheard of in county cricket.

"Being able to develop more players from England is really important for us as a squad, having the next group of players to put pressure on us."

The Ashes was brought forward a week, from January 27 to January 20, so that England and Australia will be able to complete a mandatory 10-day quarantine in New Zealand ahead of the 50-over World Cup from March 4, a tournament at which England will be defending champions.

The series will now start with the T20s as opposed to the Test match.

Sciver said: "It is a strange way to go through the series in terms of formats but I think T20 cricket is where our team feels very comfortable.

"We have played a lot of it and had some good success, so we are not too worried about it."