Ottis Gibson: Former West Indies international named new Yorkshire head coach

Ottis Gibson will take over as Yorkshire head coach in February

Ottis Gibson has been announced as Yorkshire's new head coach on a three-year deal.

The club announced that the 52-year-old, who has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa as well as working as a bowling coach for England, is the latest new addition to a much-changed backroom staff at Headingley.

He will officially start work at the end of February, after his involvement with Pakistan Super League side the Multan Sultans comes to an end and will report to interim managing director Darren Gough.

"I'm extremely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to join Yorkshire County Cricket Club as head coach," Gibson, who played county cricket for Durham, Glamorgan and Hampshire, said.

"This is one of the most prestigious roles in English County Cricket, and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward.

"I've spoken at length with Goughy about the direction the club is heading in and I'm excited to be a part of that future."

Born in Barbados, all-rounder Gibson represented the West Indies two Test Matches and 15 One Day Internationals during a 17-year playing career, and since retiring has become a highly-regarded coach around the world.

This is one of the most prestigious roles in English County Cricket, and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward. New Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson

The 52-year-old's reign as head coach of the West Indies from 2010 to 2014 including him overseeing their Twenty20 World Cup triumph in 2021.

Gibson enjoyed a successful spell during his time as part of the England coaching staff as well, being part of two Ashes series victories. His other international coaching experience includes serving as bowling coach for Bangladesh.

His appointment comes as Yorkshire continue to rebuild from wholesale off-field changes which included director of cricket Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale being among the staff who departed in December in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism investigation.

"We're delighted to welcome Ottis to the club," Yorkshire chair Lord Patel said. "His playing and coaching credentials speak for themselves and he has had a distinguished career performing at the highest level.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club today announces the appointment of Ottis Gibson as Head Coach on a three-year contract. #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) January 19, 2022

"Ottis' character and his commitment to buying into the process that we are going through at Yorkshire County Cricket Club shone through in our discussions.

"He is someone that I know will encourage dialogue and help foster a culture of inclusion at the club, as well as supporting and developing the world-class talent we have here and pushing them to the next level.

"I look forward to working with Ottis over the coming weeks and months as we continue our rebuild of the club."