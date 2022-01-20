Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Fixtures, dates and venues for 2022 season

Alice Capsey (R) embraces South East Stars team-mate Kirstie White after hitting the winning runs to win the inaugural Charlotte Edwards Cup against Northern Diamonds in 2021

The full list of fixtures, dates and venues for the women's 2022 domestic season, including the Charlotte Edwards Cup and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Charlotte Edwards Cup (May 14-June 11)

Group A: Central Sparks, South East Stars, Sunrisers, Western Storm

Group B: Lightning, Northern Diamonds, Thunder, Southern Vipers

There will be 10 double-headers when the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Vitality Blast matches will be played back-to-back at the same venue:

Saturday May 14

Loughborough Lightning vs Northern Diamonds, Loughborough

Southern Vipers vs Thunder, The 1st Central County Ground

Sunrisers vs SE Stars, The Cloud County Ground

Western Storm vs Central Sparks, Sophia Gardens

Wednesday May 18

SE Stars vs Central Sparks, Guildford

Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning, Ageas Bowl

Sunrisers vs Western Storm, The Cloud County Ground

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, TBC

Saturday May 21

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers, Edgbaston

Loughborough Lightning vs Thunder, Uptonsteel County Ground

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers, TBC

SE Stars vs Western Storm, Beckenham

Sunday May 29

Central Sparks vs SE Stars, Edgbaston

Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers, Trent Bridge

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, Headingley

Western Storm vs Sunrisers, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Wednesday June 1

Northern Diamonds vs Loughborough, Lightning Riverside

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks, The County Ground Northampton

Thunder vs Southern Vipers, Emirates Old Trafford

Western Storm vs SE Stars, Bristol County Ground

Friday June 3

Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning, Emirates Old Trafford

Saturday June 4

Central Sparks vs Western Storm, New Road

SE Stars vs Sunrisers, Guildford

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds, Ageas Bowl

Sunday June 11 - Finals day at The County Ground Northampton

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (July 2-September 25)

Southern Vipers have won the first two editions of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy

Saturday July 2

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers, TBC

SE Stars vs Sunrisers, Guildford

Loughborough Lightning vs Western Storm, Loughborough

Sunday July 3

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, TBC

Saturday July 9

Loughborough Lightning vs Thunder, Loughborough

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers, Headingley

Southern Vipers vs SE Stars, The 1st Central County Ground

Western Storm vs Central Sparks, Bristol County Ground

Saturday, July 16

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds, New Road

Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers, The Incora County Ground

Sunrisers vs Western Storm, The Cloud County Ground

Thunder vs SE Stars, TBC

Saturday July 23

Northern Diamonds vs Loughborough Lightning, Riverside

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers, Ageas Bowl

Thunder vs Central Sparks, Emirates Old Trafford

Western Storm vs SE Stars, Cheltenham

Friday September 9

Central Sparks vs Loughborough Lightning, New Road

SE Stars vs Northern Diamonds, Beckenham

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm, The 1st Central County Ground

Sunrisers vs Thunder, The County Ground Northampton

Sunday September 11

SE Stars vs Central Sparks, Beckenham

Southern Vipers vs Thunder, Ageas Bowl

Sunrisers vs Loughborough Lightning, The Cloud County Ground

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Saturday September 17

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers, New Road

Loughborough Lightning vs SE Stars, Uptonsteel County Ground

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers, Headingley

Thunder vs Western Storm, Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday September 21 - 2nd vs 3rd for place in the final

Saturday September 25 - Final at Lord's