Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Fixtures, dates and venues for 2022 season
The month-long Twenty20 competition will run across May and June, with the Charlotte Edwards Cup final in Northampton; Southern Vipers will chase a third consecutive Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy title when the 50-over competition begins on July 2 and has its final at Lord's
The full list of fixtures, dates and venues for the women's 2022 domestic season, including the Charlotte Edwards Cup and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.
Charlotte Edwards Cup (May 14-June 11)
Group A: Central Sparks, South East Stars, Sunrisers, Western Storm
Group B: Lightning, Northern Diamonds, Thunder, Southern Vipers
There will be 10 double-headers when the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Vitality Blast matches will be played back-to-back at the same venue:
Saturday May 14
Loughborough Lightning vs Northern Diamonds, Loughborough
Southern Vipers vs Thunder, The 1st Central County Ground
Sunrisers vs SE Stars, The Cloud County Ground
Western Storm vs Central Sparks, Sophia Gardens
Wednesday May 18
SE Stars vs Central Sparks, Guildford
Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning, Ageas Bowl
Sunrisers vs Western Storm, The Cloud County Ground
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, TBC
Saturday May 21
Central Sparks vs Sunrisers, Edgbaston
Loughborough Lightning vs Thunder, Uptonsteel County Ground
Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers, TBC
SE Stars vs Western Storm, Beckenham
Sunday May 29
Central Sparks vs SE Stars, Edgbaston
Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers, Trent Bridge
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, Headingley
Western Storm vs Sunrisers, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Wednesday June 1
Northern Diamonds vs Loughborough, Lightning Riverside
Sunrisers vs Central Sparks, The County Ground Northampton
Thunder vs Southern Vipers, Emirates Old Trafford
Western Storm vs SE Stars, Bristol County Ground
Friday June 3
Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning, Emirates Old Trafford
Saturday June 4
Central Sparks vs Western Storm, New Road
SE Stars vs Sunrisers, Guildford
Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds, Ageas Bowl
Sunday June 11 - Finals day at The County Ground Northampton
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (July 2-September 25)
Saturday July 2
Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers, TBC
SE Stars vs Sunrisers, Guildford
Loughborough Lightning vs Western Storm, Loughborough
Sunday July 3
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, TBC
Saturday July 9
Loughborough Lightning vs Thunder, Loughborough
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers, Headingley
Southern Vipers vs SE Stars, The 1st Central County Ground
Western Storm vs Central Sparks, Bristol County Ground
Saturday, July 16
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds, New Road
Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers, The Incora County Ground
Sunrisers vs Western Storm, The Cloud County Ground
Thunder vs SE Stars, TBC
Saturday July 23
Northern Diamonds vs Loughborough Lightning, Riverside
Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers, Ageas Bowl
Thunder vs Central Sparks, Emirates Old Trafford
Western Storm vs SE Stars, Cheltenham
Friday September 9
Central Sparks vs Loughborough Lightning, New Road
SE Stars vs Northern Diamonds, Beckenham
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm, The 1st Central County Ground
Sunrisers vs Thunder, The County Ground Northampton
Sunday September 11
SE Stars vs Central Sparks, Beckenham
Southern Vipers vs Thunder, Ageas Bowl
Sunrisers vs Loughborough Lightning, The Cloud County Ground
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Saturday September 17
Central Sparks vs Sunrisers, New Road
Loughborough Lightning vs SE Stars, Uptonsteel County Ground
Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers, Headingley
Thunder vs Western Storm, Emirates Old Trafford
Wednesday September 21 - 2nd vs 3rd for place in the final
Saturday September 25 - Final at Lord's