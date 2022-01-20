Mark Boucher charged by Cricket South Africa over Paul Adams' racism allegations

Mark Boucher currently remains in his role as South Africa head coach

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has charged men's national team coach Mark Boucher with gross misconduct after he was accused of racism by former team-mate Paul Adams, the ruling body said on Thursday.

The charges stem from the findings made last month by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman, who is looking into alleged discrimination within the sport's national governing organisation in the past.

"While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise," CSA said in a statement.

Former spinner Adams said he had been subjected to racial slurs in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, which spanned a nine-year period from 1995 to 2004, including by former wicketkeeper Boucher who has since apologised.

Paul Adams played for South Africa from 1995 to 2004

"I look forward to dealing with and defending these allegations which have been made and will do so at the hearing in due course," Boucher said in a statement.

"For now I am solely focused on my duties as head coach of the Proteas."

CSA also said that the inquiry, for which a timetable will be set on January 26, will consider "concerns and allegations" that arose following the resignation - in August 2021 - of former South Africa assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.

CSA Board Chairperson Lawson Naidoo: “The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness..."



📝 Full article: https://t.co/14vknh7Ool pic.twitter.com/pcGS18MJ7p — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 20, 2022

The ombudsman's report also criticised current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers.

The report said selection decisions made during their times as captain of the side were prejudicial towards Black players.

Smith and de Villiers have denied the allegation.

Boucher is in charge of the South Africa one-day international side, who are one game into a three-match home series against India.

South Africa are due to tour New Zealand for two test matches, with the first starting on February 17.