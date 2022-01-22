England captain Eoin Morgan says development more important than winning in West Indies T20 series

Eoin Morgan is captaining a 17-man England squad for the five-match T20 international series against West Indies in Barbados

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan says the development of his side is more important than winning during the five-match T20 international series in the West Indies.

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes are among those missing the matches due to their Ashes exertions, meaning there could be debuts for left-arm seamers David Payne and George Garton and batter Harry Brook.

A batch of England players, including Saqib Mahmood and James Vince, have been playing in the Big Bash League in Australia, the venue for the next T20 World Cup later this year.

England squad for West Indies T20 series Eoin Morgan, captain (Middlesex), Moeen Ali, (Worcestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire)

West Indies vs England T20s (all games 8pm UK time) 1st T20 - January 22, Barbados

2nd T20 - January 23, Barbados

3rd T20 - January 26, Barbados

4th T20 - January 29, Barbados

5thT20 - January 30, Barbados

Asked whether remaining in the BBL would have been better preparation for the World Cup than a series in the Caribbean, Morgan said: "This takes guys out of their comfort zone a lot more.

"Unless they play in finals or games that go to the wire in the Big Bash, [then] I would agree with you but not many have been close games.

"Here will take them out of their comfort zone because West Indies are a very talented side. They bat to number 11.

"I think the whole tour is one where the development of our game is actually more important than the series win."

England's squad includes four left-arm seam bowlers in Tymal Mills, Reece Topley and the uncapped George Garton and David Payne

Billings available for England

The series against West Indies starts on Saturday night (8pm GMT).

Liam Livingstone will miss out because of an illness not related to Covid but wicketkeeper Sam Billings is in contention.

Billings initially looked unlikely to be available for this weekend's double-header - the second fixture is at 8pm GMT on Sunday - after joining England's Ashes squad and making his Test debut in Hobart.

But the early finish to the game in Tasmania - Joe Root's side beaten inside three days as they suffered a 4-0 series defeat - allowed the Kent player to arrive in the Caribbean with time to spare.

Pollard: We can't keep harping on about the past

England thrashed West Indies in the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October, skittling the Caribbean side for just 55 during a six-wicket victory in the group stage.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard says his side need to focus on their current players not past legends

A different-looking Windies side will line-up in Barbados over the next week, with Dwayne Bravo retiring from international cricket after the World Cup and Chris Gayle overlooked.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said: "We have moved on, we can't keep harping on about the past.

"These guys have done great for us and they're legends in their own right, it's about time we started to focus on what is needed right now.

"I don't think any of the focus is on what we had before, it's about what we can do at present to get better for the West Indies."

West Indies recently lost 2-1 to Ireland in an ODI series on home soil.

Pollard added: "We need to improve the way we play in all departments.

"Batting has definitely been a problem for us but the good thing about it is we have some new faces in the group, guys looking to make a name for themselves in the international scene and in world cricket.

"We just need to be able to do the basics right, play the situation and not the game. For us, it's like starting from scratch."