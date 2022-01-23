England's Tammy Beaumont wins ICC women's T20I Cricketer of the Year; Jos Buttler edged out in men's award

Tammy Beaumont has been recognised for her superb 2021

England batter Tammy Beaumont has been named ICC women's Twenty20 international cricketer of the year after leading her nation in runs across 2021.

The 30-year-old logged 303 runs in nine T20 outings last year, marking the third most by any women's player in the world and helping her top the voting ahead of international teammate Nat Sciver, Ireland's Gaby Lewis and India's Smriti Mandhana.

Beaumont was just shy of a century as she fired 97 from 79 deliveries in the opening T20 against New Zealand in September, having also won Player of the Series after mustering 102 runs in three matches, including a 53-ball knock of 63, as England beat the White Ferns earlier in the year.

She also racked up another half-century in between the two series wins over New Zealand, finishing with 59 in a victory against India.

"It's a huge privilege to win," said Beaumont. "My T20 career has had its ups and downs and I don't think I've always been known for my T20 abilities, so this award gives me a huge amount of confidence."

"As a team we had a great year in terms of results and it feels great to have contributed to team wins.

"We've got a big year ahead in all formats - with the Ashes, the Women's World Cup and the Commonwealth Games, and I look forward to continuing to work hard alongside my team-mates to help us win as many games as possible."

Beaumont managed 30 off 24 balls in England's defeat to Australia in the opening T20 of the Women's Ashes.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, meanwhile, was voted men's T20 international cricketer of the year ahead of England's Jos Buttler, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia's Mitch Marsh.

Rizwan finished with 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66 in 29 T20 outings last year, ending the men's T20 World Cup as the tournament's third-highest scorer.

"I had an exceptional year in the shortest format of the game, and I am thankful to all my colleagues and peers for voting for me," he said.

"This award gives me further motivation and incentive to do even better in 2022 and beyond for Pakistan so that we can collectively achieve our objective of being the top T20 side."