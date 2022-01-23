Adelaide Strikers end Sydney Thunder's Big Bash season with six-run win as Usman Khawaja questions dismissal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. Highlights of the match between the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

Usman Khawaja was critical of his controversial dismissal as his Sydney Thunder crashed out of the Big Bash at the hands of Adelaide Strikers.

Strikers completed a six-run win after Harry Conway defended 14 runs in the final over, conceding seven.

Thunder's season is now over, while the Strikers will play the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday night with the winners set to progress to play the Perth Scorchers in Friday's final in Melbourne.

Khawaja, the Thunder captain, was out for 23 when he was brilliantly caught by the diving Fawad Ahmed.

But Khawaja later questioned the call to Channel Seven: "I asked the umpires 'can you tell me 100 per cent a blade of grass didn't touch that ball when he was catching it' and they couldn't really give me an answer.

"But I have to accept the decision and I did."