ECB partners with Kick It Out in attempt to address racism in cricket

Kick It Out are venturing outside of football for the first time

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a partnership with football's leading anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, supported by Sky, in an attempt to address issues of equality, diversity and inclusion within the sport.

The project, to which Sky have pledged £100,000, comes after a parliamentary committee released a report earlier this month stating that racism in cricket is "deep-seated" and the sport needs to "clean up its act".

The report followed Azeem Rafiq's emotional testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee about the racist abuse he faced during two stints at Yorkshire beginning in 2008 and ending in 2018.

The partnership with Kick It Out is part of a game-wide 12-point plan announced by the ECB in November to tackle discrimination and marks the first time the charity has ventured outside of football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a DCMS report found there was 'deep-seated' racism within the sport, Azeem Rafiq says he is encouraged that the committee has taken the issue seriously. After a DCMS report found there was 'deep-seated' racism within the sport, Azeem Rafiq says he is encouraged that the committee has taken the issue seriously.

In a statement announcing the partnership, Kick It Out said: "While some of the challenges remain similar across sports, cricket has its own set of nuanced questions to answer and obstacles to overcome.

"As a result, the initial partnership between ECB and Kick It Out will largely consist of efforts to scope out and research the specific issues at play in the sport. Together with the ECB, Kick It Out will then highlight any areas in which they can offer expertise in developing and implementing plans to build a more inclusive cricketing environment."

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett added: "Cricket has been highlighted over the last year as a sport potentially in need of a new direction, when it comes to driving inclusion and equality, and we want to use the significant expertise we have developed in this area in football, to see if there is an opportunity for us to support in cricket."

The ECB plan released in November included a review of dressing-room culture, diversity training for all those involved in the sport, a governance review, a drive to remove barriers to playing top-level cricket, localised equality, diversity and inclusion for clubs, counties and government bodies and examining how stadia can be made more welcoming to people from diverse backgrounds.

"Tackling discrimination in our game is the number one priority for us, and we are aware we have work to do in this area," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

"It is for that reason that we are excited about the experience and insight that Kick It Out will bring to our efforts to improve the sport's equity, diversity and inclusion practices.

"With their help, we hope to successfully identify and address areas of need within cricket, and I am very confident that we can foster the kind of sporting environment that genuinely promotes social integration and understanding between all participants and fans within the game."

Sky, who are long-term partners with Kick It Out, have pledged £100,000 to the project

Sky, who are already in a football-focused long-term partnership with Kick It Out and are the ECB's main broadcasting partner in the UK, were keen to support the project.

The ECB has confirmed it will match Sky's donation of £100,000, with further funding to be discussed "in line with future agreed actions."

"As cricket's main partner in this country, we will do what we can - on and off screen - to help the game tackle racism and discrimination," Sky managing director Jonathan Licht said.

"Sky already has a strong football partnership with Kick It Out and now we will be providing further funding so that the Kick It Out team can explore opportunities to extend their work into cricket, and ensure cricket is an inclusive sport for everyone."

Burnett added: "On behalf of Kick It Out, I'd like to extend our thanks to Sky for a donation that will fund extensive research and consultation into the issues cricket faces, whilst also identifying focus areas for the future."

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.