Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian offers 'free beers' for Big Bash League final help

Dan Christian is set to feature for the Sydney Sixers against the Perth Scorchers on Friday

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian has offered "free beer" to anyone interested in playing for his injury- and Covid-19-hit team in Friday's Big Bash League final, although Test cricketers need not apply.

The Sixers advanced to the final of Australia's Twenty20 competition against the Perth Scorchers with a thrilling last-ball win against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday.

However, they could be missing a string of players for the decider. All-rounder Moises Henriques has a calf injury, Steve O'Keefe (calf) and Jordan Silk (hamstring) are doubts, and Dan Hughes (ankle) will have to prove his fitness after missing Wednesday's match.

Perth vs Sydney Sixers Live on

Adding to the Sixers' woes, Josh Philippe and the Edwards brothers, Jack and Mickey, are out due to Covid-19 issues unless the Victorian state government relaxes its policy.

The Sixers have tried to add Test batsman Steve Smith to their team but those requests have been denied by Cricket Australia.

Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.



Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup.



DM if keen



*no test cricketers — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 27, 2022

"Shout out to anyone in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night," Christian wrote on Twitter.

"My team is struggling to get 11 Covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.

"Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup."

Christian ended his tweet with a dig at Cricket Australia for not allowing Smith to play, adding "no Test cricketers".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hayden Kerr hit an unbeaten 98 as the Sydney Sixers beat the Adelaide Strikers to reach the BBL final Hayden Kerr hit an unbeaten 98 as the Sydney Sixers beat the Adelaide Strikers to reach the BBL final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sixers booked their place in the BBL final, but there was last-ball controversy after the Sixers exploited a rule loophole that allowed them to sub out an injured batter. But was it in the spirit of the game? The Sixers booked their place in the BBL final, but there was last-ball controversy after the Sixers exploited a rule loophole that allowed them to sub out an injured batter. But was it in the spirit of the game?

Watch the Big Bash League final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers from 7.30am, Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.