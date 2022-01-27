Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian offers 'free beers' for Big Bash League final help
"Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup"; Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian has taken to Twitter to find players for the Big Bash League final with his side ravaged by injury and Covid-19 and aimed a jibe at Cricket Australia for refusing Steve Smith permission to play
By Reuters
Last Updated: 27/01/22 9:52am
Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian has offered "free beer" to anyone interested in playing for his injury- and Covid-19-hit team in Friday's Big Bash League final, although Test cricketers need not apply.
The Sixers advanced to the final of Australia's Twenty20 competition against the Perth Scorchers with a thrilling last-ball win against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday.
However, they could be missing a string of players for the decider. All-rounder Moises Henriques has a calf injury, Steve O'Keefe (calf) and Jordan Silk (hamstring) are doubts, and Dan Hughes (ankle) will have to prove his fitness after missing Wednesday's match.
Perth vs Sydney Sixers
January 28, 2022, 7:30am
Live on
Adding to the Sixers' woes, Josh Philippe and the Edwards brothers, Jack and Mickey, are out due to Covid-19 issues unless the Victorian state government relaxes its policy.
The Sixers have tried to add Test batsman Steve Smith to their team but those requests have been denied by Cricket Australia.
Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.— Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 27, 2022
Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup.
DM if keen
*no test cricketers
"Shout out to anyone in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night," Christian wrote on Twitter.
"My team is struggling to get 11 Covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.
"Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup."
Christian ended his tweet with a dig at Cricket Australia for not allowing Smith to play, adding "no Test cricketers".
Watch the Big Bash League final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers from 7.30am, Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.