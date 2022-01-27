Cricket News

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian offers 'free beers' for Big Bash League final help

"Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup"; Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian has taken to Twitter to find players for the Big Bash League final with his side ravaged by injury and Covid-19 and aimed a jibe at Cricket Australia for refusing Steve Smith permission to play

Last Updated: 27/01/22 9:52am

Dan Christian is set to feature for the Sydney Sixers against the Perth Scorchers on Friday
Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian has offered "free beer" to anyone interested in playing for his injury- and Covid-19-hit team in Friday's Big Bash League final, although Test cricketers need not apply.

The Sixers advanced to the final of Australia's Twenty20 competition against the Perth Scorchers with a thrilling last-ball win against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday.

However, they could be missing a string of players for the decider. All-rounder Moises Henriques has a calf injury, Steve O'Keefe (calf) and Jordan Silk (hamstring) are doubts, and Dan Hughes (ankle) will have to prove his fitness after missing Wednesday's match.

January 28, 2022, 7:30am

Adding to the Sixers' woes, Josh Philippe and the Edwards brothers, Jack and Mickey, are out due to Covid-19 issues unless the Victorian state government relaxes its policy.

The Sixers have tried to add Test batsman Steve Smith to their team but those requests have been denied by Cricket Australia.

"Shout out to anyone in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night," Christian wrote on Twitter.

"My team is struggling to get 11 Covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.

"Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup."

Christian ended his tweet with a dig at Cricket Australia for not allowing Smith to play, adding "no Test cricketers".

Hayden Kerr hit an unbeaten 98 as the Sydney Sixers beat the Adelaide Strikers to reach the BBL final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Sixers booked their place in the BBL final, but there was last-ball controversy after the Sixers exploited a rule loophole that allowed them to sub out an injured batter. But was it in the spirit of the game?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch the Big Bash League final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers from 7.30am, Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.

