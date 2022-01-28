South Africa vs West Indies: Free live YouTube stream from women's one-day international

With the Women's Cricket World Cup coming ever closer, South Africa and West Indies are putting in their final preparations in a four-match one-day international series in Johannesburg.

South Africa begin the series as the No 2 ranked team in the world, behind Australia, and will be looking to affirm their status as a contender for next month's tournament in New Zealand.

The West Indies, who secured their place at the World Cup by coming through qualification in November, will be looking to earn valuable experience against top opposition.

The sides met in a five-match series in the West Indies in September last year, with South Africa claiming victory in the first four games, before a dramatic super-over win saw the home side pull a game back.

South Africa have the top-ranked batter in ODI cricket in Lizelle Lee and the No 1 all-rounder in Marizanne Kapp. The hosts also boast a bowling attack with two more top-10 rated options in Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka

The West Indies have two top-10 all-rounders of their own, in Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews.

