Tim Bresnan: Former England all-rounder announces retirement from cricket

Tim Bresnan has announced his retirement after a 20-year career

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, his county side Warwickshire have confirmed

The 36-year-old brings down the curtain on a 20-year career which saw him represent England on 142 occasions in all forms of the game, including 23 Test caps, and was part of both the 2010/11 Ashes series win in Australia and the 2010 World Twenty20 triumph.

At domestic level, he played for his home county of Yorkshire from 2001 to 2019 before ending with two seasons at Warwickshire which culminated in helping them claim an eighth County Championship title last year. But, having been all set to carry on in 2022, Bresnan has now decided to call time on his playing days.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | 𝗧𝗶𝗺 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗻𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁



💬 "I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it’s been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county and country."



📝 https://t.co/SaeoZd8Wsy



🐻#YouBears pic.twitter.com/z1Nu4ijT1F — Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) January 31, 2022

"This has been an incredibly tough decision, but after returning to winter training I feel that this is the right time," Pontefract-born Bresnan said.

"I have continued to work hard throughout the off-season to prepare for my 21st professional year, but deep down I feel I can't reach the high standards that I set myself and my teammates.

"The hunger and enthusiasm that I have for the game I love will never leave me, but whilst my head is willing to tackle the 2022 season, my body is not.

"I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it's been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county and country. Growing up I never would have believed how lucky I was to play with and against some of the finest cricketers to grace the game."

I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it's been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county and country. Tim Bresnan

Across his first-class career, Bresnan amassed 7,138 runs and 575 wickets with seven centuries and nine five-wicket hauls. His highest score was an unbeaten 169 against Durham as part of a record seventh-wicket stand with Johnny Bairstow, while the right-arm seamer's best bowling figures were 5 for 28.

His time with Yorkshire saw him help them win back-to-back County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015, and Bresnan received his Warwickshire Cap in April last year after becoming a pivotal part of the team through key contributions with bat and ball.

"Tim has had an astounding career," Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace said. "I've been incredibly fortunate to work with him throughout his cricketing journey and he has been a marvellous servant to the game.

"When Tim joined Warwickshire, I believed he could make a huge impact to our side with his experience, knowledge and attitude, and as a County Champion he has certainly achieved that. His performances for the Club have been exemplary and the impact he made on that final day against Somerset will be something that no Bear will ever forget.

Tim Bresnan played 23 Test matches for England

"During his international career, Tim rose to the occasion when his country needed him and his achievements on the biggest stage show how talented and driven, he is.

"Knowing when to retire is an incredibly difficult decision for every professional sports man and woman and I know how much time and thought Tim would have made to reach this conclusion. Sadly, for us all, Tim can't continue, but he deserves a huge amount of credit for making this call with plenty of time ahead of the season.