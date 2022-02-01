Cricket Australia deny reports of 'heated meeting' with men's coach Justin Langer over future

Justin Langer has been in charge of Australia's national side since 2018

Cricket Australia has denied media reports that national men's team coach Justin Langer had been involved in a "heated meeting" over his future.

Multiple media outlets had earlier reported that Langer "reacted angrily" when the prospect of his reapplying for the role was raised during the meeting with Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley and high-performance head Ben Oliver last Friday.

Langer has held his position since being appointed in 2018 - following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa - and led Australia to a 4-0 Ashes win over England this winter, but his contract expires mid-year.

"While we do not comment on confidential conversations, we felt on this occasion it was important to correct the record," Cricket Australia said in a statement that did not guarantee Langer would continue in the job.

"Among other false claims, we reject outright the assertion that the meeting was fiery or heated and that Justin was asked to reapply for his job.

"Justin has always been contracted as Head Coach through to the middle of this year and we have consistently maintained that discussions around the future of the role would commence following the conclusion of the men's Ashes series.

"Friday's meeting was the first time that we had the opportunity to meet together in person, reflect on the team's success and discuss the road ahead. We will continue with this process and make an announcement once it is complete."

Andrew McDonald will act as head coach during a five-match T20 series at home to Sri Lanka in February, with Langer granted leave after a busy few months on the road and set to return for Australia's tour to Pakistan in March.