England beat Afghanistan to reach Under-19 Cricket World Cup final

Alex Horton celebrates England's Under-19s reaching the Cricket World Cup final

England reached the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final after a late flurry of wickets secured a 15-run DLS win over Afghanistan.

Afghanistan had reduced England, who won the toss, to 136 for six before Alex Horton and George Bell came to the crease and both hit half-centuries to take their side to 231 for six.

Afghanistan looked on their way to victory and needed 19 from 12 balls, but Rehan Ahmed claimed three wickets in the penultimate over to reduce them from 212 for six to 213 for nine.

England were able to see the game out and will now face either India or Australia in the final on February 5.