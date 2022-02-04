Joe Root should stand down as England captain with Stuart Broad taking over, says Nick Compton

Nick Compton has backed Stuart Broad (left) to replace Joe Root (right) as England Test captain on a short-term basis

Nick Compton believes Joe Root should stand down as England Test captain and has backed Stuart Broad to take over on a short-term basis.

England head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant coach Graham Thorpe and managing director of men's cricket Ashley Giles have left their roles in the aftermath of the 4-0 Ashes thumping in Australia.

Root told reporters shortly after the fifth Test in Hobart that he wished to carry on as skipper and, as confirmed by interim managing director Sir Andrew Strauss on Friday, will lead the side for at least the three-Test series in the West Indies in March.

Root presided over an England-record nine Test defeats in 2021, with his record as captain now standing at 27 wins, 25 defeats and nine draws across 61 games.

Speaking ahead of Strauss confirming Root as captain for West Indies tour, Compton told Sky Sports News: "If we are honest, his captaincy hasn't been good enough.

"There have been a number of situations where he has been behind the eight ball, reactive rather than on the front foot. Elite cricketing people have criticised his captaincy for some time now.

"He has also been selecting the team, along with Silverwood. With Silverwood getting the boot, in some ways you would have more respect for Joe if he resigned.

"The two have done the job together for a couple of years and it hasn't worked, so I think Joe might feel a little funny if he stays in the role with his coach and director of cricket going.

"I do think it is time for a change and I think someone like Broad, in the short term. He is in the latter stages of his career but is still performing.

"He is a winner and speaks very well on TV and understands the game. If he got the role, he would make sure he turned things around pretty quickly."

Broad is England's second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time, behind only James Anderson

Root was superb with the bat in Test cricket 2021, with his tally of 1,708 runs over 800 more than his nearest challenger, India's Rohit Sharma, and 1,178 more than the next Englishman, Rory Burns.

Compton says losing the pressures of captaincy could help maintain Root's form with the bat.

He said: "No one wants to be in a senior position and have to step down but Joe is a real professional, a great ambassador for English cricket and a very good man.

"It would be difficult for Joe [going back into the ranks] but we need our best players performing day in, day out. We don't necessarily need Joe worrying about the England captaincy."