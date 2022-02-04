Australia men confirm first tour of Pakistan in 24 years with March and April games rubber-stamped

Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, with three Tests, three one-day internationals and a solitary T20I

Australia's men's team have confirmed their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years after receiving a go-ahead from governments of both the countries and the players' association.

Australia, who last toured Pakistan in 1998, will play three Tests, three one-day internationals and a solitary T20 international between March 4 and April 5.

New Zealand withdrew from a tour of Pakistan in September due to a government "security alert", while England pulled out their men's and women's teams from a planned trip in October.

"I would like to thank the PCB and both the Pakistan and Australian Governments for ensuring the tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years," Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game. We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams."

Mohammad Rizwan has become a crucial player for Pakistan across all three forms of international cricket

Pakistan played their cricket away from home, principally in the UAE, after an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 which claimed the lives of six policemen and two civilians.

International cricket has gradually returned to the country over recent years

"We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years," Hockley's Pakistani counterpart Faisal Hasnain said.

"This braces for a keenly contested series, something that the fans will thoroughly enjoy and remember for a long time."

The tour begins on March 4 with the opening Test in Rawalpindi, which also hosts the entire white-ball leg of the series ending with a one-off T20 game on April 5.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was convinced most frontline Australia players would travel to Pakistan.

Cummins said: "I think we'll get close to a full-strength squad. There is still a little bit of work to do.

"We have received a lot of information and it has been great. All the pre-tour security and bio-security work has been done and it's been fantastic."

Pakistan vs Australia tour dates

March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore

March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi

Hasnain banned from bowling in international cricket

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain bagged three wickets in four balls on debut during a triple-wicket maiden Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain bagged three wickets in four balls on debut during a triple-wicket maiden

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from bowling in cricket due to an illegal action.

The International Cricket Council announced the 21-year-old "breached the ICC's 15-degree limit for elbow extension" following tests in Lahore.

Hasnain, who has made 26 appearances for his country in white-ball cricket, had been reported in January while playing in Australia's Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder.

He has been withdrawn from the rest of the Pakistan Super League.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said of Hasnain: "Keeping his future and Pakistan's interest at the forefront, the PCB... has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the Pakistan Super League.

"The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved.

"He will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible."