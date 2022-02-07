Paul Collingwood named England interim head coach for West Indies tour

Paul Collingwood will lead England during their Test series in the West Indies

England have appointed Paul Collingwood as interim head coach for March's three-Test tour of the West Indies.

The appointment comes after former head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles were both sacked last week, following England's 4-0 Ashes defeat to Australia.

Former England all-rounder Collingwood was assistant coach under Silverwood and took charge of last month's 3-2 T20 series defeat in the West Indies.

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean," Collingwood said. "I can't wait to get started.

"Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.

"Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special."

Collingwood's appointment follows Sir Andrew Strauss taking up the position of interim managing director, with a reset of England's red-ball cricket setup demanded after just one win in their last 14 Test matches.

Strauss confirmed last week that Joe Root would remain as Test captain, while England's squad for the West Indies tour, which gets under way on March 8, is set to be named on Tuesday,

"I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle," Collingwood added.

"Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper.

"We have an opportunity to get back on track."

Pietersen: Collingwood perfect to lead England

Collingwood's appointment for just the upcoming tour suggests England plan to have a permanent successor to Silverwood in place for June's home Test series against New Zealand.

Whether the 45-year-old is seen as a viable long-term replacement for Silverwood remains to be seen, but as a former England captain in white-ball cricket and a highly-rated coach in his own right the next few weeks could present an opportunity for him to make his case as the leading homegrown candidate.

The last time an interim coach took the reins for a series in the West Indies, Andy Flower in 2009 following the sacking of Peter Moores, he went on to land the job permanently and enjoyed huge success in taking the Test side to number one in the world. Strauss was captain of Flower's side and counted Collingwood as a trusted team-mate.

Before Monday's announcement, another member of that hugely successful England side, Kevin Pietersen, threw his support behind Collingwood for the permanent role.

"The focus should NOT shift from how poor county cricket is & I think Strauss knows this," Pietersen tweeted on Sunday.

"@Colly622 is perfect to lead England. No 'super name' coach can fix England's batting.

"It starts from the bottom!"