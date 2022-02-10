2022 Women's Cricket World Cup: England include Emma Lamb in 15-player squad

Emma Lamb is included despite having made just one ODI appearance for England

England have included rookie all-rounder Emma Lamb in their 15-player squad for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Lamb, 24, has been selected for the tournament in New Zealand, which gets underway on March 4, despite having only made her one-day international debut for England earlier this week.

Heather Knight will captain the team as England look to retain the trophy they won on home soil in 2017.

Spinner Sarah Glenn and batter Maia Bouchier have not been named in the squad after both featuring in England's 12-4 Ashes series defeat against Australia.

Director of England women's cricket Jonathan Finch said: "The chance to refocus our intentions immediately after the disappointment of the Ashes is exciting and provides an opportunity to embrace the challenge of a global event.

"The England Women's A series that ran alongside the Ashes enabled a wider group of players to compete for a place in the squad which has made for some tough calls on selection.

"Emma Lamb, a consistent performer across domestic cricket, comes into the squad after making her international debut last summer and offers multiple options with the bat and as an all-rounder with her off-spin bowling."

England squad

Heather Knight (cap), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Travelling reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

England fixtures

March 5 - Australia (Hamilton)

March 9 - West Indies (Dunedin)

March 14 - South Africa (Mount Maunganui)

March 16 - India (Mount Maunganui)

March 20 - New Zealand (Auckland)

March 24 - Pakistan (Christchurch)

March 25 - Bangladesh (Wellington)