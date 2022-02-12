IPL auction suspended after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on stage

Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during Saturday's IPL auction

The Indian Premier League says auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is in a "stable" condition after his on-stage collapse caused the temporary suspension of Saturday’s 2022 auction.

Edmeades, who was conducting the IPL auction for a fourth successive season, was overseeing the bidding on the third set of players when he suddenly collapsed from his position at the podium.

The IPL confirmed Edmeades' collapse was caused by low blood pressure, but with the situation initially unclear, members of staff from the teams in attendance watched on in horror as the Brit was tended to by medical staff in Bengalaru.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.



The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/cQ6JbRjj1P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon," the IPL said on Twitter.

"The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today."

We wish a speedy recovery to the IPL Auctioneer Mr. Hugh Edmeades 💙



Meanwhile, Mr. Charu Sharma will continue the auction proceedings today.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction @IPL pic.twitter.com/zySjhKiw7L — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 12, 2022

Several IPL teams took to social media shortly after the incident to wish Edmeades well, while the Punjab Kings confirmed that the auction would resume at 3:30pm local time (10:00am GMT).

Jason Roy was the only England player to have been selected before the auction was suspended, with the opening batter taken by by the Gujarat Titans.

Among the other English players hoping to be selected are short-format captain Eoin Morgan, batter Jonny Bairstow and spinner Adil Rashid.