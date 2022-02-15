Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

Alex Hales and Ben Duckett pull out of Pakistan Super League citing bubble fatigue

Islamabad United's Alex Hales and Ben Duckett of Quetta Gladiators have pulled out of the remainder of this year's Pakistan Super League; the two English opening batters have cited bubble fatigue when explaining their decision to withdraw

Last Updated: 15/02/22 8:10pm

Alex Hales has withdraw from PSL 2022 due to bubble fatigue
Alex Hales has withdraw from PSL 2022 due to bubble fatigue

Alex Hales and Ben Duckett have withdrawn from the Pakistan Super League with both citing strict bio-secure bubbles.

The two English opening batters had participated in Australia's Big Bash League prior to joining their respective teams at the PSL.

Hales had been playing for Islamabad United, who have signed Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks as his replacement, while Duckett's Quetta Gladiators have brought back another Englishman Will Smeed, who scored 97 from 62 balls during a three-game stint earlier in the competition.

"To all the Islamabad and PSL fans, I am extremely sorry to have to leave the tournament early," Hales wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, the last four months away from home in Covid bubbles has taken a considerable toll on me.

Live Pakistan Super League

February 16, 2022, 2:20pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

"The BBL bubble being enforced midway through the tournament was unexpected and the PSL bubble has been understandably very strict and unfortunately it has just all caught up with me.

"I would like to thank everyone at Islamabad for understanding and respecting my position. Coach Azhar [Mahmood] and Shadab [Khan] are exceptional leaders, who are supported off the field so well by Rehan [Ulhaq] and the guys, and I've no doubt they can win the tournament from here.

"I will be following it all very closely from home and look forward to coming back next year all being well."

Also See:

Highlights of Lahore Qalandars victory over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Lahore Qalandars victory over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL
Highlights of Lahore Qalandars victory over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL

While Hales had been in good form for United, Duckett had struggled to recreate his impressive BBL form with the Gladiators and has had played only four games due to the presence of Jason Roy and James Vince in the top three.

Duckett tweeted to say that he is returning home to start his preparations for the English summer.

Trending

©2022 Sky UK