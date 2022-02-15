Alex Hales and Ben Duckett pull out of Pakistan Super League citing bubble fatigue

Alex Hales has withdraw from PSL 2022 due to bubble fatigue

Alex Hales and Ben Duckett have withdrawn from the Pakistan Super League with both citing strict bio-secure bubbles.

The two English opening batters had participated in Australia's Big Bash League prior to joining their respective teams at the PSL.

Hales had been playing for Islamabad United, who have signed Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks as his replacement, while Duckett's Quetta Gladiators have brought back another Englishman Will Smeed, who scored 97 from 62 balls during a three-game stint earlier in the competition.

"To all the Islamabad and PSL fans, I am extremely sorry to have to leave the tournament early," Hales wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, the last four months away from home in Covid bubbles has taken a considerable toll on me.

"The BBL bubble being enforced midway through the tournament was unexpected and the PSL bubble has been understandably very strict and unfortunately it has just all caught up with me.

"I would like to thank everyone at Islamabad for understanding and respecting my position. Coach Azhar [Mahmood] and Shadab [Khan] are exceptional leaders, who are supported off the field so well by Rehan [Ulhaq] and the guys, and I've no doubt they can win the tournament from here.

"I will be following it all very closely from home and look forward to coming back next year all being well."

While Hales had been in good form for United, Duckett had struggled to recreate his impressive BBL form with the Gladiators and has had played only four games due to the presence of Jason Roy and James Vince in the top three.

This winter has been my first proper experience of hotel bubbles. It felt right for me personally to spend some time at home and get myself ready for the summer. Good luck @TeamQuetta for the rest of the comp, I’ll be cheering on from home! 💜 — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) February 14, 2022

Duckett tweeted to say that he is returning home to start his preparations for the English summer.