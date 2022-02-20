Suryakumar Yadav stars as India complete IT20 series whitewash against West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav also hit an unbeaten 34 in the series opener on Wednesday

Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine form by scoring 65 off 31 balls as India beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20 international to seal a 3-0 series whitewash.

Top-scorer Yadav, who was named player of the series, smashed seven sixes - including three in one over - as the hosts compiled 184-5 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran's second consecutive half-century with 61 off 47 balls was the highlight of the West Indies chase.

India also won the ODI series against West Indies 3-0.

"For us as a team, whether we chase or bat first, we have a challenge. We just want to keep improving," captain Rohit Sharma said.

"Our middle order is relatively new. We just wanted to tick the boxes. (We're) happy with the series, I think we got what we wanted from this series."

After being put into bat, Rohit sent Ruturaj Gaikwad in to open in his place but he fell cheaply in the third over to Jason Holder before Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (25) shared a 53-run partnership.

Rohit, who came in at number four, was bowled for seven when he went down the track trying to attack Dominic Drakes.

But Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) plundered 86 runs in the last five overs before the former fell to a catch in the deep off the final delivery of the innings.

West Indies lost openers Kyle Mayers (6) and Shai Hope (8) quickly to Deepak Chahar (2-15) as they were reduced to 26-2.

Pooran then put on 47 runs for the third wicket with Rovman Powell (25), who hit two fours and a pair of sixes.

Seamer Harshal Patel (3-22) then dismissed Powell in the seventh over of the tourists' chase, before Kieron Pollard (5) and Jason Holder (2) fell to Venkatesh Iyer (2-23) as West Indies collapsed to 87-5 in the 11th over.

Romario Shepherd raised hopes of a late surge for West Indies with 29 off 21 balls, including three sixes.

But Patel returned in the death overs to dismiss Pooran and Shepherd in successive overs to turn the game heavily in India's favour, leaving a comfortable 23 runs for Shardul Thakur (2-33) to defend in the final over.

"Coming to India is always going to be difficult. We had an opportunity to win the ODI series as well," West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said.

"These guys are finding their feet... Looking forward to what the future holds."