Ireland qualify for T20 World Cup in Australia after semi-final victory over Oman in World Cup Qualifier

Gareth Delany top-scored for Ireland in their semi-final victory over Oman

Ireland have booked their place in this year's T20 World Cup in Australia after securing a 56-run victory over hosts Oman in the semi-finals of the 'A' Qualifier.

Gareth Delany top-scored with 47 and was part of an 82-run third-wicket stand with Harry Tector (35), while Andy McBrine fired 36 from just 21 deliveries to help Ireland post 165-7 from their 20 overs.

Oman made a solid start to their run chance and were 68-2 when the loss of Shoaib Khan (30) sparked a dramatic batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of six overs, before they were eventually bowled out for 109 in the 19th over.

T20 WORLD CUP, HERE WE COME!



▪️ Ireland 165-7 (20 overs)

▪️ Oman 109 (18.3 overs)



Ireland won by 56 runs



➡️ Scorecard: https://t.co/7giGGDnewL#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 #IREvOMA pic.twitter.com/5PP3RdF44K — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) February 22, 2022

Ireland now face a rematch against group opponents United Arab Emirates in Thursday's final, with the UAE also qualifying for the World Cup after thrashing Nepal in the other semi-final.

After losing the toss and being made to bat first, Ireland slipped to 19-2 when Bilal Khan (3-23) removed openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbairne in the space of four deliveries during the third over.

An 82-run third-wicket partnership was ended by Kaleemullah (2-40), who dismissed Tector and wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker with successive balls, with Khawar Ali ending Delany's innings the following over to leave Ireland languishing at 101-5.

George Dockrell added 18 and McBrine produced a quick-fire innings before being caught off the final of the innings, while Sami Singh finished unbeaten on nine as Ireland set Oman 166 for victory.

Oman recovered from losing Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati early in their reply to leave themselves requiring 88 from their final 10 overs, only for Josh Little (2-14) to take two wickets in four balls and turn the momentum back Ireland's way.

Josh Little’s last two matches:



🏏 2-13 (4 overs) v Germany

🏏 2-14 (4 overs) v Oman#GoJosh ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/ZEMr1nN2en — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) February 22, 2022

Singh trapped Ali (10) LBW, while Craig Young removed captain Zeeshan Maqsood (25) and keeper Naseem Khushi in successive deliveries, with McBrine then claiming two wickets the following over to leave Ireland on the brink of victory.

Fayyaz Butt posted 12 from 16 deliveries before being removed with nine balls remaining and sparking wild celebrations from the Irish team, who have now qualified for their seventh consecutive T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup takes place from October 16 to November 13. Ireland will be joined in the First Round by the UAE, Scotland, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Namibia and the two qualifying teams from the 'B' Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Those eight teams are split into two groups of four, with the top two teams from each group then qualifying for the Super 12 phase.