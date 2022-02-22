West Indies vs England: Anderson Phillip named in 13-man squad for first Test of three-match series

Anderson Phillip could make his Test debut for West Indies against England in Antigua in March

West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip is in line for a Test debut against England after being named in a 13-man squad for the first game of the three-match series.

Phillip played one one-day international in Sri Lanka last year and could now make his red-ball bow against Joe Root's team in Antigua from March 8.

The 25-year-old is the leading wicket-taker after two rounds of the West Indies Championship, with 12 scalps at an average of 14.25.

Opener John Campbell, who averages a modest 23.70 after 15 Tests with a highest score of 68, has also been recalled, but fellow batters Shai Hope and Roston Chase and spinners Jomel Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall have been left out.

Paceman Shannon Gabriel is also out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury.

The Antigua Test is followed by games in Barbados (March 16-20) and Grenada (March 24-28).

West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said: "I expect us to be very competitive against England. This should be a very exciting series, with a lot of players who are out to make their mark.

"We have a squad that has some experienced players, as well as some exciting young players and we expect them to equip themselves well and do the job."

West Indies squad for first Test against England: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales