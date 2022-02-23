Charlotte Edwards wants to coach England one day - but only when she is "really ready" for the role

Charlotte Edwards has revealed her desire to coach England one day - but only when she is "really ready" for the role.

Edwards captained England Women to Ashes glory in 2008, 2013 and 2014 and to a 50-over and 20-over World Cup double in 2009 and is eager to return to the international arena at some stage.

However, she says that, for now, she is content with her roles as head coach at Southern Vipers and Southern Brave, with the 42-year-old having experienced success with both sides.

Edwards led Vipers to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy title in 2020 and 2021, while under her stewardship Brave reached the final of The Hundred last summer before losing to Oval Invincibles.

Speaking on the latest Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Edwards said: "I want to coach England, I want to coach internationally, but I don't need to do that in the next two years.

"I am loving doing what I am doing at the moment. I am learning about coaching and when I do move into international coaching, I want to be really ready to do it.

"In saying that, you never know when those roles are going to come around and I would definitely be looking when they do come around.

"I just want to say I love what I am doing right now and want to keep doing that for a bit longer.

"Going into coaching is the best decision I have ever made. I never realised how much I would love it. It's been great so far."

'Hundred a game-changer for women's cricket'

Edwards' Brave side won seven of their eight group games in the inaugural edition of The Hundred before losing to Invincibles in the title game at Lord's.

Still, Edwards says she had the "best month of my life" last summer and believes the 100-ball competition was a "gamechanger" for women's cricket.

Edwards said: "If there was one positive from Covid it was probably that The Hundred got delayed for a year and that the players got another 12 months to train in a professional set-up.

"Since The Hundred, I have seen players desperate to improve and be involved in The Hundred.

"Some players are coming to three training sessions a week, not being paid, but just want to improve and be part of the domestic structure moving forward, which is really exciting. As a coach, it's great to see that appetite.

"Young girls want to be part of The Hundred and also the regional structure. You feel there is a real connection which, if I'm being brutally honest, I don't think we have ever had before.

"That instantly changed with The Hundred. There was a bigger picture in that month than which side won."

Edwards: Beaumont might want to captain a side

Edwards' Brave team retained the likes of England's Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley and India batter Smriti Mandhana for the 2022 Hundred campaign.

Tammy Beaumont was a surprise departure from London Spirit, however, and Edwards believes that may be due to the England opener wishing to captain elsewhere.

That avenue was closed off for Beaumont at Spirit with the side led by England skipper Heather Knight.

Edwards added of Beaumont: "She might want to captain somewhere else and have more leadership or she wasn't offered the role or the cash she wanted.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Tammy went somewhere and captained. She would offer a lot to a team. It will be interesting to see where she ends up."

