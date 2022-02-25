Lahore Qalandars to face Multan Sultans in Sunday's Pakistan Super League final, live on Sky Sports

Haris Rauf picked up crucial wickets as Lahore Qalandars reached the Pakistan Super League final

Lahore Qalandars are one win away from their maiden Pakistan Super League title after beating Islamabad United to set up a meeting with defending champions Multan Sultans in Sunday's final.

Qalandars are the only one of the six PSL sides yet to lift the trophy, with their best finish so far coming when they finished runners-up to Karachi Kings in 2020.

However, Shaheen Shah Afridi's men have the chance to go one better this year after defeating Islamabad by six runs in a thrilling eliminator on Friday night.

Islamabad - champions in the inaugural season in 2016 and then again in 2018 - appeared on course for victory as they recovered from 46-4 to 125-4 in a chase of 169, only to then tumble to 162 all out

Alex Hales (38 off 29) and Azam Khan (40 off 28) shared a fifth-wicket stand of 78 from 48 balls to reduce the requirement to 44 from 39 deliveries, but Haris Rauf then ran out Azam with a direct hit and then had Hales caught at extra-cover.

Asif Ali (25 off 22) kept Islamabad in the chase and they required eight runs from the final seven balls - but then lost their final three wickets in the space of five deliveries, with Asif caught on the pull by Rauf and Mohammad Wasim and Waqas Maqsood falling in the final over.

Qalandars will face a formidable side on Sunday with Sultans winning 10 of their 11 matches this term - although their sole defeat did come against Qalandars in the group phase on February 11.

Qalandars tumbled to 7-2 after electing to bat against Islamabad, with England spinner Liam Dawson striking twice inside the first three overs, including removing countryman Phil Salt.

Abdullah Shafique (52 off 28) rallied his side with an innings which contained three sixes and four fours, while Nottinghamshire's Samit Patel hit 21 from 18 and David Wiese a rollicking 28 not out from just eight deliveries as Qalandars lifted themselves up to 168-7.

In Islamabad's chase, Ireland's Paul Stirling fell for 13, Dawson made only 12 and Surrey batter Will Jacks was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Hales was in the runs for United, though his efforts ultimately came in a losing cause.

